El gran Stan Lee nos ha dejado, el prolífico autor de Marvel muere a los 95 años de edad

Una de esas noticias que no queríamos que sucediera pero que tarde o temprano que tenían que pasar. Stan Lee, el GRAN STAN LEE ha muerto a los 95 de años de edad, de acuerdo a una declaración de su hija, Joan Celia Lee.

"Mi padre amaba a todos sus fans. Era el hombre más grande y más decente."

Según explica su hija, la mañana de este lunes, una ambulancia tuvo que acudir a la casa de Stan Lee en Hollywood Hills debido a una complicación en su estado de salud. Tras algunos intentos por reanimarlo, Stan Lee murió en Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai.

El adiós a una verdadera leyenda

Stan Lee sufrió durante los últimos años un deterioro en su salud que lo hizo tener que disminuir sus apariciones en público, así como cancelar su famosas firmas de autógrafos. Incluso se llegó a decir que sus famosos cameos podrían desaparece.

Sin embargo, tuvo la fortuna de participar en todas y cada una de las películas de Marvel, la compañía que él ayudó a fundar, de hecho, hasta tuvo apariciones en DC, en le película de los Teen Titans, así como en Disney, en Big Hero 6, e incluso aparece en el reciente videojuego de Spider-Man de PS4.

Stan Lee inició Marvel Comics junto a Jack Kirby en 1961 con 'The Fantastic Four', y continúo creando a famosos superhéroes como Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man y The Avengers. Stanley Lieber (su verdadero nombre) nació en 1922 y desde muy joven estuvo involucrado en el mundo del periodismo y las tiras cómicas. Inició su carrera en 1939 en Timely Comics, de donde surgió más tarde Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics y su éxito no existiría sin Stan Lee, quien será considerado el más grande superhéroe de todos los tiempos. Sin duda su legado continuará debido a su peculiar entusiasmo y sentido del humor, además de haber sido la figura más importante y responsable del resurgimiento de Marvel tras entrar en bancarrota en los 90s.

Hasta siempre, maestro, y descanse en paz.

Excelsior!

Así está reaccionando el mundo a la pérdida de Stan Lee

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) 12 de noviembre de 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) 12 de noviembre de 2018

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) 12 de noviembre de 2018

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly. — Frank Miller (@FrankMillerInk) 12 de noviembre de 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 12 de noviembre de 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 12 de noviembre de 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 12 de noviembre de 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) 12 de noviembre de 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Horrible news... RIP Stan Lee, you changed the world of Comics and Film forever. — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Please tell me this Stan Lee news is fake. I’m not ready for this. — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 12 de noviembre de 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Heartbroken.@TheRealStanLee represents the best of us. How grateful I am for his existence and influence. He lived to see his creations shape the world, and his legacy will inspire generations to come. But I’ll miss him. EXCELCIOR!!https://t.co/5MMhLiZZ4C — Seth Green (@SethGreen) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee



😢 — terry crews (@terrycrews) 12 de noviembre de 2018

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 12 de noviembre de 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) 12 de noviembre de 2018

RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee - we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) 12 de noviembre de 2018

RIP Stan Lee. Maybe you have twitter in heaven. Thank you for making my childhood, teen years and adulthood so fun, especially during darker days. — josh groban (@joshgroban) 12 de noviembre de 2018

THREAD FOR STAN LEE.

Stan Lee gave us more than co-creations X-Men, Iron Man, Hulk, Fantastic Four & Spider-Man. He gave us creeds to live by. Principles to emulate. Villains (and racism) to fight. He gave me vital cornerstones of my belief system. My sense of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/KxUpP7m23h — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) 12 de noviembre de 2018

Excelsior, Stan. — Dave Gibbons (@davegibbons90) 12 de noviembre de 2018