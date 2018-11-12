Compartir
El gran Stan Lee nos ha dejado, el prolífico autor de Marvel muere a los 95 años de edad

El gran Stan Lee nos ha dejado, el prolífico autor de Marvel muere a los 95 años de edad
10 Comentarios

Una de esas noticias que no queríamos que sucediera pero que tarde o temprano que tenían que pasar. Stan Lee, el GRAN STAN LEE ha muerto a los 95 de años de edad, de acuerdo a una declaración de su hija, Joan Celia Lee.

"Mi padre amaba a todos sus fans. Era el hombre más grande y más decente."

Según explica su hija, la mañana de este lunes, una ambulancia tuvo que acudir a la casa de Stan Lee en Hollywood Hills debido a una complicación en su estado de salud. Tras algunos intentos por reanimarlo, Stan Lee murió en Centro Médico Cedars-Sinai.

El adiós a una verdadera leyenda

Stan Lee sufrió durante los últimos años un deterioro en su salud que lo hizo tener que disminuir sus apariciones en público, así como cancelar su famosas firmas de autógrafos. Incluso se llegó a decir que sus famosos cameos podrían desaparece.

Sin embargo, tuvo la fortuna de participar en todas y cada una de las películas de Marvel, la compañía que él ayudó a fundar, de hecho, hasta tuvo apariciones en DC, en le película de los Teen Titans, así como en Disney, en Big Hero 6, e incluso aparece en el reciente videojuego de Spider-Man de PS4.

Stan Lee inició Marvel Comics junto a Jack Kirby en 1961 con 'The Fantastic Four', y continúo creando a famosos superhéroes como Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man y The Avengers. Stanley Lieber (su verdadero nombre) nació en 1922 y desde muy joven estuvo involucrado en el mundo del periodismo y las tiras cómicas. Inició su carrera en 1939 en Timely Comics, de donde surgió más tarde Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics y su éxito no existiría sin Stan Lee, quien será considerado el más grande superhéroe de todos los tiempos. Sin duda su legado continuará debido a su peculiar entusiasmo y sentido del humor, además de haber sido la figura más importante y responsable del resurgimiento de Marvel tras entrar en bancarrota en los 90s.

Hasta siempre, maestro, y descanse en paz.

Excelsior!

Así está reaccionando el mundo a la pérdida de Stan Lee

