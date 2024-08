En China cada vez hay más jóvenes descontentos con el futuro que les espera. Se están haciendo pasar por pájaros

A free, simple, and happy life. That’s what young Chinese adults want these days. But how does one get there? You do not, but you can protest by pretending to be a bird on social media. The burgeoning trend has youths tucking their bodies into an oversized t-shirt and perching furniture, some even going as far as to make bird noises. Many of the participants appear to be new to the workforce but are already done with it, perhaps due to China’s infamous 996 work culture where employees work from 9am - 9pm for six days a week, sometimes used as a synonym for being overworked. Others are stressed out students who are sick of studying, or dreading job market conditions that will come with graduation. “Youth is but a summer dream,” one user wrote. The idea behind being a bird, besides flying free and unfettered, also encompasses the courage to explore different corners of the earth, or different facets of life. If that’s not happening, some views on the internet will do too, we guess. #genz #culture #996 #employment #study #work #worklifebalance #trend #viral #fyp #youths