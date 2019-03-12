PlayStation Now en España: qué es, cómo registrarte, qué juegos hay y cómo jugar desde tu PS4 o PC

Hoy te vamos a hablar en profundidad sobre PlayStation Now, el esperado "Netflix de los videojuegos" que Sony ha lanzado para poder jugar a títulos de PS2, PS3 y PS4 desde tu consola o PC. Después del inicio de la beta en enero, el servicio acaba de llegar a todos los usuarios de España, y ya puedes empezar a probarlo.
Vamos a empezar el artículo explicándote qué ofrece exactamente PlayStation Now. Luego te diremos cuál es el precio y cómo puedes registrarte. Continuaremos con un paso a paso para que sepas cómo jugar después desde tu PC o consola, y terminaremos con la lista completa de todos los juegos con los que ha llegado a España.
Qué ofrece PlayStation Now
Después de haber estado evolucionando en diferentes etapas durante diez años, el servicio se prepara para llegar finalmente a España. Podríamos referirnos a él como una especie de Netflix de los videojuegos, ya que te permite jugar a un amplio catálogo de títulos a cambio de una suscripción mensual.
Para poder utilizar este servicio vas a necesitar una cuenta de PlayStation Network, aunque no será necesario tener una PlayStation 4, ya que también tiene la opción de poder jugar directamente desde tu PC. El catálogo está formado por más de 600 videojuegos de PS2, PS3 y PS4 vía streaming, lo que significa que podrás jugarlos desde la nube sin necesidad de haberlos adquirido previamente o descargarlos en la consola.
Así pues, podrás utilizar cualquier cuenta de PlayStation Network, ya te la hayas creado en una PS4 como en una PSP o una PlayStation 3. Además, también tendrás la opción de descargar algunos de los juegos en el caso de que tengas una PlayStation 4, concretamente "casi todos" los de PlayStation 4 y 2.
El lado positivo es que gracias a las descargas podrás jugar a varios de los juegos de este catálogo sin depender de la velocidad de tu conexión. La mala noticia es que para jugar desde la nube sí vas a necesitar una buena banda ancha de por lo menos 5 Mbps según Sony, aunque posiblemente se necesite más para poder jugar con fluidez.
PlayStation Now también permitirá utilizar los modos multijugador de los títulos. Para acceder al servicio, tendrás que descargarte su aplicación en la tienda de tu consola, o entrar a esta web para bajártela en PC. En el caso de que juegues en PC, también necesitarás conectar un DUALSHOCK 4 a tu consola.
Qué necesitas para utilizar su streaming
Para poder jugar en streaming, Sony recomienda una conexión que tenga, como mínimo, una velocidad de 5Mb/s. También es aconsejable que la consola o PC estén conectados a internet mediante un cable de Ethernet en vez de WiFi, y tienes que tener una cuenta de adulto de PlayStation Network activa. Ocasionalmente puedes encontrarte con la situación de que, pese a contar con una conexión adecuada, el juego te pone en cola porque el flujo de usuarios accediendo a él es demasiado alto.
Para poder jugar desde el PC hay una serie de especificaciones mínimas con las que tu ordenador tiene que cumplir. Necesitas Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1 o Windows 10, un procesador Intel Core i3 de 3.5 GHz o AMD A10 3.8 GHz o superior, 300 MB de espacio libre en el disco duro y 2 GB de RAM. También necesitas tarjeta de sonido, un puerto USB y una conexión de 5 megas.
Cuál es el precio del servicio
Hay dos maneras en las que puedes pagar tu suscripción a PlayStation Now, y cada una de ellas tiene un precio diferente. Por una parte, puedes optar por suscribirte durante un único mes por 14,99 euros. Cuando pase este mes tendrás que volver a renovar tu suscripción si quieres seguir jugando.
Por otra parte, también puedes suscribirte durante 12 meses por un precio de 99,99 euros en un único pago. Con esta opción, el mes te sale por 8,34 euros, y una vez pase el año que has pagado tendrás que renovar tu suscripción.
En ambos casos y de forma promocional, cuando te registres por primera vez podrás optar a una promoción para utilizar PlayStation Now gratis durante siete días, aunque pasado ese tiempo también tendrás que empezar a pagar si quieres seguir jugando.
Cómo registrarte en PlayStation Now
Para registrarte en este servicio, primero tienes que entrar en el perfil de PlayStation Now dentro de la PlayStation Store. Una vez allí, pulsa en la suscripción de 12 meses o de 1 mes dependiendo de la que quieras utilizar. Para optar por los 7 días gratis también tienes que pulsar en uno de ellos.
Una vez entres en el tipo de suscripción por el que quieres pagar, si es la primera vez verás que no te sale la opción de añadir al carro. En su lugar, pulsa sobre el botón Seleccionar una versión que tienes en la columna izquierda de la pantalla.
Se abrirá una ventana en la que podrás elegir entre el mes de suscripción o la prueba gratuita que puedes utilizar durante siete días. Haz click sobre la opción que prefieras utilizar. Si ya has gastado la prueba, en vez de Seleccionar una versión verás directamente la opción de añadir al carrito el mes.
Y ya está, una vez seleccionada la versión de la suscripción esta se añadirá al carrito, y podrás completar la compra como cualquier otra que hagas en la PlayStation Store. Podrás hacer la compra de este único elemento o meter más cosas al carrito y comprarlo todo a la vez. A esos efectos, PlayStation Now no es diferente a una suscripción de PlayStation Plus o a comprar un juego digital.
Cómo jugar en PS Now desde tu ordenador
Para poder jugar a los juegos de PlayStation Now en streaming desde tu PC sólo vas a necesitar tener creada una cuenta de PlayStation Network y haberte suscritp al servicio con los pasos que te hemos dado. Entonces, entra en esta web y pulsa sobre el botón Descárgalo ahora de la sección Descarga ya la aplicación PS Now. Te bajarás una aplicación para tu ordenador que tendrás que instalar.
El proceso de instalación es sencillo, ya que hay una ventana de asistente que te irá guiando. En el proceso tendrás que aceptar las condiciones del acuerdo de la licencia, la dirección en tu disco duro donde se instalará, y seleccionar los accesos directos que quieras. Al final de todo, pulsa el botón Instalar, dale permisos de administrador y listo.
Cuando empiece la instalación, tendrás te saltará una ventana en la que se pedirá que instales un software específico, que es un driver para que el mando de tu consola funcione correctamente. Aquí, pulsa en el botón Instalar para poder completar la instalación.
Ahora, abre la aplicación de PlayStation Now e inicia sesión con tu cuenta de PlayStation. Cuando lo hagas, entrarás directamente al catálogo con todos los juegos a los que puedes acceder en streaming. Aquí, pulsa al juego al que quieras jugar en tu PC dentro de las diferentes listas que hay en el catálogo.
Cuando pulses sobre uno de los juegos accederás directamente a su perfil. Aquí, lo único que te queda por hacer es pulsar sobre el botón Inicio que verás en la parte izquierda de la pantalla junto a la carátula y empezar a jugar. Recuerda que vas a necesitar conectar tu mando de PlayStation al PC como ya te hemos explicado en otras ocasiones.
Cómo jugar en PS Now desde tu consola
Jugar a PlayStation Now desde tu PlayStation es incluso más fácil, ya que la aplicación se habrá descargado automáticamente después del proceso de compra que te hemos dicho antes. Por lo tanto, el primer paso es entrar en la app de PS Now que vas a tener en el menú principal de tu consola.
Como en tu PlayStation 4 ya sueles estar identificado, accederás directamente al menú principal con todo el catálogo de juegos disponibles. Aquí, lo único que te queda por hacer es pulsar sobre el juego al que quieras jugar tras encontrarlo en la lista de títulos disponibles.
Vas a tener dos opciones diferentes para jugar a los juegos. Si pulsas en *Transmitir ahora (1) podrás jugar directamente en streaming desde los servidores centrales de Sony sin instalar el juego. Y si pulsas en el botón de descarga (2) que hay con una flecha hacia abajo, podrás descargarte el juego para luego jugarlo con mejor resolución y menos tiempos de espera.
Cuántos juegos hay disponibles
Actualmente, el catálogo de PlayStation Now cuenta con un total de más de 600 juegos según Sony, aunque no todos ellos son de última generación. 250 de esos juegos son títulos de PlayStation 4 que ya puedes descargar o transmitir, mientras que los otros 350 son juegos variados de PS3 y PS2. El catálogo se va ampliando cada mes con nuevos títulos.
Entre los juegos puedes encontrar títulos como 'Mortal Kombat X', 'WWE 2K18', 'Red Dead Redemption', 'Uncharted 3' o 'Bloodborne', así como otros juegos más casuales, cooperativos o indies. La lista completa la han compilado nuestros amigos de VidaExtra, y a continuación os dejamos todos los juegos que hay disponibles:
0
- 100ft Robot Golf
A
- A Boy and His Blob
- ABZU
- Aces of the Luftwaffe
- Act It Out! A Game Of Charades
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- ADR1FT
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts - Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam Ultimate Edition
- AKIBA'S BEAT
- Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed
- Alchemic Jousts
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alienation
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Altered Beast
- Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna Extended Edition
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition
- APB Reloaded
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Aragami
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
- ArcaniA - The Complete Tale
- Armageddon Riders
- Asdivine Hearts
- Assault Suit Leynos
- Assetto Corsa
- Asura's Wrath
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona Plus
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Azkend 2
B
- Back to Bed
- Backgammon Blitz
- Bard’s Gold
- Baja: Edge of Control
- Baseball Riot
- Batman: Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battalion Commander
- Battleborn
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Ben 10
- Bentley's Hackpack
- BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC
- Big Sky: Infinity
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
- BlazeRush
- Bloodborne
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betryal
- Blue Estate
- Bodycount
- Bokosuka Wars II
- Bolt
- Bomberman Ultra
- Bombing Busters
- Borderlands: Ultimate Edition
- Borderlands 2
- Borderlands The Pre-sequel
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brave
- Brick Breaker
- Bridge Contstructor
- Brink
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- BRUT@L
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
C
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Castle Invasion: Throne Out
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Catherine
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chess Ultra
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Choplifter HD
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
- Comix Zone
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter Spy
- Crash Commando
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimsonland
- Critter Crunch
- Croixleur Sigma
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
D
- Damnation
- Dandara
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dark Sector
- Dark Souls 2
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Void
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- de Blob 2
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Dead to Rights: Retribution
- Deadlight Director's Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deception: Nightmare Princess IV
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Defense Grid 2
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DiRT Rally
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Dishonored
- Disney Universe
- Disney's Epic Mickey 2
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Don Bradman Cricket 14
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dungeons 2
- Dynamite Fishing World Games
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
E
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- echochrome
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Entwined
- Escape Dead Island
- Escape Plan
- Eternal Sonata
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
- Everyday Shooter
- Exile’s End
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Extreme Exorcism
F
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fantavision
- F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)
- F1 2014
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 RACE STARS
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- Farming Simulator
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 17
- Fat Princess
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- fLOW
- Flower
- Fluster Cluck
- For Honor
- Forestry 2017 - The Simulation
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
G
- G-Force
- Galaga Legions DX
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gem Smashers
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Go! Puzzle
- God Eater Resurrection
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst
- God of War HD
- God of War II
- God Of War 3 Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- God of War: Chains of Olympus
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
- Golden Axe
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GO! Sports Ski
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Crash
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Grid 2
- Grid Autosport
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee!
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator
- Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-
- Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2
H
Iakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Handball 16
- Hardware Rivals
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Spec Ed
- Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain - with The Taxidermist DLC
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- Hoard
- Hohokum
- Homefront
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- How to Survive
- Hunted: The Demon's Forge
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia
- Hustle Kings
I
- ibb & obb
- ICO
- In Space We Brawl
- Industry Giant 2
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Ironcast
J
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf
- Journey
- Judge Dee - The City God Case
- Jumpjet Rex
K
- Karateka
- Katamari Forever
- Killzone 2
- Killzone 3
- Killzone HD
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- King Oddball
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knack
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
L
- Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Le Tour de France™ - Season 2014
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lemmings
- Leo's Fortune
- Limbo
- Linger in Shadows
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
- Lost Sea
- Lovely Planet
- LUMINES Supernova
M
- Machinarium
- Mafia II
- Mafia III
- Magic Orbz
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- Mastercube
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mercury HG
- Metal Slug 3
- Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Mighty No. 9
- Minutes
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Mordheim - City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat
- Moto GP 13
- Moto Racer 4
- Motorcycle Club
- Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
- MotorStorm: Apocalypse
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MouseCraft
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed
- MXGP 2 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
N
- Narco Terror
- Natural Doctrine
- NBA 2K16
- Neon Chrome
- Neurovoider
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Nidhogg
- Nights Into Dreams
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- No Time to Explain
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- NOVA-111
- Numblast
O
- Obliteracers
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
- Of Orcs and Men™
- Okabu
- Okage: Shadow King
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2
- Omega Quintet
- One Upon Light
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Order Up!!
- Overlord 2
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Overlord: Raising Hell
P
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
- Payday 2
- Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
- Papo & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- PID (Peculiar Destination)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
- Pixel Piracy
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- PixelJunk Shooter
- PixelJunk Shooter 2
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- PixelJunk Sidescroller
- Piyotama
- Plague Road
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Poker Night 2
- Poncho
- Port Royale 3: Gold
- Prey
- Primal
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Project Cars
- Project Cars 2
- Proteus
- Pumped BMX+
- Puppeteer
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Puzzle Agent
Q
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- Quantum Theory
R
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Realms of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
- Red Johson's Chronicles
- Renegade Ops
- Republique
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
- Resistance 3
- Resogun
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Reus
- Revenge of Shinobi
- Ricochet HD
- Rise of the Argonauts
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Stormers
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- Rugby 15
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
S
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Samurai Showdown
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Savage Moon
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadwen
- Shatter
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siegecraft Commander
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sine Mora EX
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Fighter
- Skydrift
- Skyscrappers
- Slender: The Arrival
- Slime-san Superslime Edition
- Sly Cooper Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite III
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite V2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- SOMA
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soul Axiom
- Sound Shapes
- Space Ace
- Space Hulk
- Sparkle 2
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunker HD
- Spelunky
- Split Second
- Square Heroes
- StarDrone
- Starhawk
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2
- Starwhal
- Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
- Steep
- Stick it to the Man
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
- Strider
- Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Super Hang-On
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stacker Party
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Toy Cars
- Swarm
- Syberia
- Syberia II
T
- Table Top Racing: World Tour
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Technomancer
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Tennis in the Face
- Terraria
- Tetraminos
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- THE BACONING
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Deer God
- The Dwarves
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Final Station
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The House of the Dead 3
- The House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Keeper of 4 Elements
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Swapper
- The Swindle
- The Treasures of Montezuma 4
- The UnderGarden™
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- This is the Police
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Thunder Wolves
- Titan Attacks!
- Tiny Brains
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tour de France 2015
- Tour de France 2016
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toybox Turbos
- Trash Panic
- Tricky Towers
- Trine
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- TRON: Evolution
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- Truck Racer
- Twisted Metal
U
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
- Until Dawn
- Urban Trial FreeStyle
V
- Vegas Party
- Velocibox
- Velocity 2X
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
W
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch
- Warlords
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Wet
- When Vikings Attack
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild ARMs 3
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- World to the West
- WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K16
X
- XBLAZE Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- XCOM 2
Y
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
- Zeno Clash II
- Ziggurat
- Zombie Vikings
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge
- Zotrix
Los mejores comentarios: