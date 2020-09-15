El streaming de videojuegos desembarca en Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: estos son los más de 150 juegos disponibles en 'Project xCloud'

Publicidad
Hoy llega por fin el servicio de streaming de videojuegos de Microsoft. Lo que conocimos durante meses como 'Project xCloud' formará a partir de ahora parte de la suscripción a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, que ofrecerá sin coste adicional esa opción de juego en la nube.
Microsoft no ha utilizado el nombre de ese proyecto para referirse a esta opción, que ahora formará parte de la oferta de su servicio de suscripción más ambicioso, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, y con el que podremos acceder a más de 150 videojuegos que podremos jugar directamente en cualquier móvil o tableta basada en Android.
Juega en tu móvil o tableta Android (casi) como si lo hicieras en la Xbox o el PC
El servicio, que ya lleva meses en diversas fases de prueba preliminares, desembarca por fin de forma definitiva con un catálogo de más de 150 títulos de todos los tipos y que los suscriptores de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate podrán disfrutar sin cargo adicional.
Entre esos títulos habrá algunos destacados por Microsoft como 'Tell Me Why', 'Grounded', 'Forza Horizon 4' o 'Battletoads'.
Entre los atractivos de esta plataforma no solo estará el hecho de poder disfrutar de ellos directamente en cualquier dispositivo móvil basado en Android, sino también el de poder continuar partidas que dejamos pendientes en la consola o el PC o viceversa.
El servicio se vuelve atractivo hasta para quien no tiene una Xbox, ya que no depende de la consola y ofrece una experiencia de juego a través de la nube que solo hace necesario contar con un dispositivo móvil Android y una (buena) conexión a internet. El servicio compite con Google Stadia o NVIDIA GeForce NOW, dos propuestas que llevan ya unos meses tratando de conquistar el segmento del streaming de videojuegos.
El lanzamiento de este servicio de streaming de videojuegos llega simultáneamente a 22 países, pero desde Microsoft aseguran que con en este inicio querían asegurar la estabilidad y calidad del servicio y que gradualmente irán "escalando la característica para millones de gamers a nivel global".
El precio de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate varía según el país, pero por ejemplo en España es posible probar un mes por tan solo un euro. Después de eso, el precio mensual es de 12,99 euros, e incluye un catálogo de alrededor de 200 juegos que puedes disfrutar tanto en las Xbox como en el PC, y que ahora también podrás jugar en dispositivos móviles Android a través del streaming de videojuegos.
La lista de juegos de lanzamiento del servicio es la siguiente:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon’s Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken expansion (September 22)
- DiRT 4
- Don’t Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight (Renewal)
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (Coming soon)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X (Not available in Korea)
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- NieR:Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (Coming soon)
- No Man’s Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls (Coming soon)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why Episode 1 – 3
- Terraria
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 through 5
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 1 – 3
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks – The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Coming soon)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Más información | Xbox Wire
